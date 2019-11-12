SEVEN KINGDOMS Premier "Valonqar" Music Video

Florida power metal act, Seven Kingdoms, have released a video for "Valonqar", featured on the band's recently released Empty Eyes EP. Watch the clip below.

Empty Eyes is out on all digital and streaming platforms, along with physical copies and other merchandise for sale at this location.

Empty Eyes was recorded with Jim Morris (Iced Earth, Savatage, Death) at Morrisound Recording. Seven Kingdoms mixed the album at Morrisound Recording and it was mastered by Jacob Hansen (Avantasia, Evergrey, Volbeat). Cover artwork by Bo Bradshaw.

Tracklisting:

"Empty Eyes"

"Monster"

"The Water Dance"

"Valonqar"

"Barracuda" (Heart cover)

"Valonqar" video:

"Empty Eyes" video:

"Barracuda" video: