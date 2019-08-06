SEVEN KINGDOMS Release Cover Of HEART Classic "Barracuda"; Video

Florida-based power metal band, Seven Kingdoms, have dropped a new video for their cover of "Barracuda" by Heart. This song and video were shot and recorded during the recording sessions for their upcoming release, Empty Eyes. Watch below.

Empty Eyes follows up the successfully crowdfunded In The Walls EP and full length album, Decennium, and will feature four new original songs and the cover of "Barracuda". Empty Eyes will be released Independently by the band via crowdfunding. The campaign for Empty Eyes will start on August 13 and run until September 13 on Kickstarter.com. Empty Eyes will be released worldwide on October 22.

Cover artwork by Bo Bradshaw.

Tracklisting:

"Empty Eyes"

"Monster"

"The Water Dance"

"Valonqar"

"Barracuda" (Heart cover)

"Barracuda" video:

Empty Eyes was recorded with Jim Morris (Iced Earth, Savatage, Death) at Morrisound Recording. Seven Kingdoms mixed the album at Morrisound Recording and it was mastered by Jacob Hansen (Avantasia, Evergrey, Volbeat).

The CD pressing will be limited to 400 copies with vinyl limited to 250. Each album and vinyl will be hand numbered, signed and feature the 'Edition 1' labeling on the back. The band will handle the digital aspect of the release as well. Perks start shipping in October along with the release date. Vinyl start shipping in December due to manufacturing time.

Commented guitarist Camden Cruz: "We are really stoked to get this next release out there. We decided to release this independently this time because it was the only way to raise enough capital to start off in the same position that we did after the 'Decennium' cycle. Using crowdfunding to help finance start up expenses for an album cycle is still a much larger help for a band our size at this time. It also gives us the opportunity to have our fans be a much closer part of the upcoming releases, vs, just handing it off to a third party and doing it the traditional way. We are very happy with this new material and consider this our best material to date. There are a lot of different sounds for us on this, and we aim to bring more content than ever before with the way our campaign and album cycle are structured. We will have a slew of new stuff available on the crowdfunding campaign and hope that all of you will join us again, in showing how powerful a direct, band-to-fan relationship can be! Please snag your pre-orders on the Kickstarter Campaign starting August 13!"