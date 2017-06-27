SEVEN KINGDOMS Release “In The Walls” Lyric Video

Seven Kingdoms have released a lyric video for “In The Walls”, a track from their latest album, Decennium, out now via Napalm Records. Watch the clip below.

Decennium was recorded with Jim Morris (Iced Earth, Savatage, Death) and Phil Pluskota (Abiotic, King Conquer) at North Avenue Studios and Morrisound Recording. Seven Kingdoms mixed the album at Morrisound Recording and was mastered by Jacob Hansen (Avantasia, Evergrey, Volbeat).

Decennium tracklisting:

“Stargazer”

“Undying”

“In The Walls”

“The Tale Of Deathface Ginny”

“Castles In The Snow”

“Kingslayer”

“The Faceless Hero”

“Neverending”

“Hollow”

“Awakened From Nothing”

“In The Walls” (EP Master) (Bonus Track)

“Undying” (EP Master) (Bonus Track)

“The Bloody Meadow” (Re-Recording) (Bonus Track)

“Stormborn” (Re-Recording) (Bonus Track)

“In The Walls” lyric video:

“Stargazer” lyric video:

“Neverending” video:

Seven Kingdoms lineup:

Sabrina Valentine - Vocals

Camden Cruz - Guitar

Kevin Byrd - Guitar

Keith Byrd - Drums

Aaron Sluss - Bass