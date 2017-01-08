SEVEN KINGDOMS Release Official Lyric Video For New Song "Stargazers"

Seven Kingdoms' new lyric video for "Stargazer", the opening track on their forthcoming album Decennium, can be viewed below. The band has also posted the following message:

"Decennium will be released at the end of the month, and the Official Crowdfunding Campaign for the new album has less than one week left until it's over! Grab your copy of the new album on CD and vinyl along with a bunch of other sweet items! Thank you again to those that have supported so far!

More dates will be announced soon for our tour with Evergrey, Need and Ascendia!"

Seven Kingdoms recently released the video for "Neverending" from Decennium. This 10-year anniversary album follows up the successfully crowdfunded In The Walls EP, and will feature the two new songs from the EP along with eight brand new tracks. The crowdfunding campaign for Decennium started on December 9th and runs until the middle of January. Decennium is to be released at the end of January 2017.

The CD pressing will be limited to 1,000 copies with the double vinyl LP limited to 250. Each album and vinyl will be hand numbered, signed and feature the Edition 1 labeling on the back, and a holographic Edition 1 for 'Total Package' and '+' backers. There will be no digital downloads available for this album until later in 2017.

Dusan Markovic created the amazing artwork for Decennium. The vinyl edition will be a triple gatefold with an included poster of the full cover and extra art inside. Fans will be able to order their copies of the album, vinyl, and other supporting merchandise via Decennium's Kickstarter Campaign when it launches on December 9th. Perks start shipping in late January / February 2017.

Decennium tracklisting:

“Stargazer”

“Undying”

“In The Walls”

“The Tale Of Deathface Ginny”

“Castles In The Snow”

“Kingslayer”

“The Faceless Hero”

“Neverending”

“Hollow”

“Awakened From Nothing”

"Neverending" video:

Decennium was recorded with Jim Morris (Iced Earth, Savatage, Death) and Phil Pluskota (Abiotic, King Conquer) at North Avenue Studios and Morrisound Recording. Seven Kingdoms mixed the album at Morrisound Recording and was mastered by Jacob Hansen (Avantasia, Evergrey, Volbeat).

Commented Seven Kingdoms guitarist Camden Cruz: "We are finally here! We are very excited to get this Campaign started and to begin getting the whole thing out for everyone all over the world to enjoy! We are very, very happy with the album. This is undeniably the best product the band has put fourth yet. If you liked the In The Walls EP, you will only be even happier with Decennium. We will have a slew of new stuff available on the Crowdfunding Campaign and hope that all of you will join us in celebrating the 10-Year-Anniversary of the band in 2017!"

Seven Kingdoms will embark on full length North American tour with Evergrey, Need and Ascendia in May and June 2017 to support the new album. More shows are being added; catch them live at the following confirmed shows.

May

6 - The Haven - Orlando, FL

7 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

9 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

10 - Gas Monkey - Dallas, TX

11 - The Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

13 - Joe's Grotto - Phoenix, AZ

14 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

15 - LVCS - Las Vegas, NV

20 - Studio Seven - Seattle, WA

21 - The Rickshaw Theater - Vancouver, BC

22 - Dickens Pub - Calgary, AB

23 - Exchange - Regina, SK

25 - The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

26 - Reggie's - Chicago, IL

30 - L'Anti Quebec city

More dates to be announced.