SEVEN KINGDOMS Release “Stargazer” Lyric Video

Florida power metal act, Seven Kingdoms, have released a lyric video for “Stargazer”, the lead track on their forthcoming full-length album and Napalm Records debut, Decennium. The clip can be seen below.

Decennium will be released worldwide via Napalm Records on May 5th. Pre-order here.

Decennium was recorded with Jim Morris (Iced Earth, Savatage, Death) and Phil Pluskota (Abiotic, King Conquer) at North Avenue Studios and Morrisound Recording. Seven Kingdoms mixed the album at Morrisound Recording and was mastered by Jacob Hansen (Avantasia, Evergrey, Volbeat).

Decennium tracklisting:

“Stargazer”

“Undying”

“In The Walls”

“The Tale Of Deathface Ginny”

“Castles In The Snow”

“Kingslayer”

“The Faceless Hero”

“Neverending”

“Hollow”

“Awakened From Nothing”

“In The Walls” (EP Master) (Bonus Track)

“Undying” (EP Master) (Bonus Track)

“The Bloody Meadow” (Re-Recording) (Bonus Track)

“Stormborn” (Re-Recording) (Bonus Track)

“Stargazer” lyric video:

“Neverending” video:

Seven Kingdoms will embark on full length North American tour with Evergrey, Need and Ascendia in May and June 2017 to support the new album. More shows are being added; catch them live at the following confirmed shows:

May

6 - The Haven - Orlando, FL

7 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

9 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

10 - Gas Monkey - Dallas, TX

11 - The Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

13 - Joe's Grotto - Phoenix, AZ

14 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

15 - Adrenaline bar - Las Vegas, NV

17 - The Viper Room - Los Angeles, CA

18 - TBA - San Francisco, CA

19 - TBA - Portland, OR

20 - Studio Seven - Seattle, WA

21 - The Rickshaw Theater - Vancouver, BC

22 - Dickens Pub - Calgary, AB

23 - Exchange - Regina

25 - The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

26 - Reggie's - Chicago, IL

27 - The Token Lounge - Detroit, MI

28 - Mod Club - Toronto, ON

30 - L'Anti - Quebec City, QC

TBA - New York, NY

TBA - Philadelphia, PA

More dates will be announced shortly.

Seven Kingdoms lineup:

Sabrina Valentine - Vocals

Camden Cruz - Guitar

Kevin Byrd - Guitar

Keith Byrd - Drums

Aaron Sluss - Bass