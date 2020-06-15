SEVEN SPIRES Share "Ghost Of A Dream" Drum Playthrough Video

American metal quartet, Seven Spires, have released a drum playthrough video for "Ghost Of A Dream", a track from their sophomore album, Emerald Seas, out now via Frontiers Music Srl. Watch the clip below, and order the album here.

Emerald Seas is a theatrical concept album, and is the prequel to the story of their debut full-length, Solveig. The album follows a lone sea captain on their quest for eternal life while being hunted by an ancient beast and struggling with loneliness, sacrifice, alcoholism, and the unexpected weight that comes with achieving one’s goals. Seven Spires’ signature blend of melancholic beauty and emotional brutality on Emerald Seas is the sonic manifestation of the silent emptiness that chills one's insides when staring across bleak, open waters.

Seven Spires continue Frontiers' tradition of identifying and signing the most promising young talents to ensure that the future of hard rock and metal music is in good hands.

Tracklisting:

"Igne Defendit"

"Ghost Of A Dream"

"No Words Exchanged"

"Every Crest"

"Unmapped Darkness"

"Succumb"

"Drowner Of Worlds"

"Silvery Moon"

"Bury You"

"Fearless"

"With Love From The Other Side"

"The Trouble With Eternal Life"

"Emerald Seas Overture"

"Bury You" video:

"Drowner Of Worlds" video:

"Succumb" video:

Lineup:

Adrienne Cowan - Vocals + Keyboards

Jack Kosto - Guitar

Peter de Reyna - Bass

Chris Dovas - Drums