SEVEN SPIRES Streaming Solveig Album Ahead Of Friday’s Official Release

American symphonic metal force, Seven Spires, are streaming their upcoming concept album, Solveig, ahead of this Friday’s official release. Listen to the album here.

With its new theatrical piece, Solveig, Seven Spires is about to pull off a major coup in the ever-growing symphonic metal scene. This debut album, which is to be released worldwide on August 4th via SAOL, indeed succeeds in establishing as of now the four-piece orchestra as an essential figure of tomorrow's extreme soundscape.

The wide stylistic range embraced by Seven Spires' art of musical storytelling relentlessly attests of the outstanding abilities of the band's members. Going astray from melancholic power metal to melodic death metal with fierce forays into black metal, the quartet's versatility never fails to make a deep impression on the listener. Their signature blend of melody, theatrics and high-caliber musicianship is tastefully bittersweet, chaotic at times and comforting at others.

Solveig tells the story of a lost soul and his journey through a Demon's sunless neo-victorian underworld. Despite small glimmers of hope, it is a grim tale with a heavy focus on escapism, death and decadence. The love for Romantic composers and epic film scores the four young graduates/students of the prestigious Berklee College of Music have shows in their ambitious and emotionally moving dramatic vision.

Frontwoman Adrienne Cowan leads the band with an iron will and a golden voice. She employs a combination of her classical training and self-taught extreme vocal techniques to "deliver every bit of recorded promise live". Therefore, the strict operatic singing that is often found in the symphonic corner of metal is more of a spice than a staple for Seven Spires.

The band ventured to Gate Studios in Wolfsburg, Germany to put the finishing touches to Solveig in the company of the illustrious Sascha Paeth (Avantasia, Kamelot, Rhapsody), who stated that Seven Spires is "one of the few new real personalities in metal". As a matter of fact, a band that has been sharing the stage with big names such as Arch Enemy, Amaranthe and Apocalyptica - among many others - in its first three years of existence has to be taken seriously in the challenging environment of the current metal scene.

Solveig tracklisting:

“The Siren”

“Encounter”

“The Siren” (Reprise)

“The Cabaret Of Dreams”

“Choices”

“Closure”

“100 Days”

“Stay”

“The Paradox”

“Serenity”

“Depths”

“Distant Lights”

“Burn”

“Ashes”

“Reflections”

“The Paradox” video:

“The Cabaret Of Dreams” video: