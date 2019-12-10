SEVEN STRAIT Reveal JOHNNY CASH Cover “Folsom Prison”

Seven Strait have unveiled their cover of Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison” today. The song is from their upcoming debut album Rise From The Ashes which was produced by Mark S. Berry (I Mother Earth, Headstones).

Comprised of Dustin Penny, Staffan Osterlind and Matt O'Rourke, Seven Strait serves up a fresh take on Modern Rock, which the Multinational band (members hailing from Canada and Sweden) describe as #NewAgedRock.

Speaking about the track, singer and multi-instrumentalist Dustin Penny says: “We really feel that we’ve done Johnny Cash justice. This is just one of those songs people love, and we have been getting some really great advance feedback from all over the world.”

Recording in Toronto with Mark S. Berry at the helm, Seven Strait began to take shape as a band during pre-production when Dustin enlisted drummer Matt O'Rourke and guitarist Staffan Osterlind; their combined contributions revealed an unmistakable chemistry.

Special guests on the album include Darren Smith (Red Dragon Cartel, Harem Scarem) on background vocals, and former The Guess Who guitarist Dale Russell.

Armed with insanely catchy songs and a ‘take on the world’ attitude, Seven Strait are more than ready to share their #NewAgedRock with new audiences.

“We believe in our music and we believe in ourselves. We are devoted to our music as each one of us brings an electric twist to the mix. Combined with the fans, our rain becomes THUNDER!”

Their ten song offering Rise From The Ashes, set for a digital release via TLG/INgrooves Music Group in 2020, delivers big hooks, heartfelt lyrics and an infectious sense of positive enthusiasm.