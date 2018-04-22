SEVEN WITCHES Guitarist JACK FROST To Perform With Music Icon JEAN BEAUVOIR At Melodic Rock Festival 2018 In Chicago

Seven Witches guitarist Jack Frost is thrilled to announce that on May 4th he is going to be in Chicago playing the Melodic Rock Fest. He is honored to be playing with music legend, multi-platinum recording artist/producer Jean Beauvoir, a man who Rolling Stone has dubbed one of the 50 Most Influential Black Rock Artists of all time. Also a world renowned song writer, Beauvoir has collaborated with numerous artists including KISS ("Thrills In The Night", " Uh All Night", "Who Wants To Be Lonely"), N’Sync and The Ramones.

Beauvoir has over 40 million records to his name, and after playing in bands such as The Plasmatics, Crown Of Thorns and Little Steven’s band, he is now performing once again as a solo artist and will be one of the top names at Melodic Rock on that Friday night, where you can hear highlights from his various bands and projects.

Along with Beauvoir, Frost is also pumped to play with guitarist Tommy Lafferty (Voodoo X, Crown Of Thorns), bassist Dario Seixas (Jack Russell’s Great White, Firehouse) and drummer Hawk Lopez (Crown Of Thorns, Solomon Burke).

Frost comments: "I couldn’t be happier to take the stage with such a music icon, and honestly, I can’t wait to get out there. I’m truly blessed to be able to play these songs with the talented guys in Jean’s band, and I’m grateful to him for this very cool opportunity."

Go to this location for event information.