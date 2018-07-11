SEVENDUST Announce First UK Shows In Seven Years; Co-Headline Tour With ALL THAT REMAINS Set For December
July 11, 2018, a day ago
Rise Records group Sevendust have announced their long-awaited return to the UK for a co-headline tour with All That Remains this December. These will be the band’s first UK dates since 2011. Promoting their recently released new album All I See Is War, Sevendust will close all shows.
Tickets for the Return To The Kingdom tour go on general sale from 10 AM, Friday, July 13th, with pre-sales starting today.
Dates are as follows:
December
1 - Southhampton, UK - Engine Rooms
2 - London, UK - Electric Brixton
4 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2
5 - Glasgow, UK - Garage
6 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
7 - Bristol, UK - SWX
(Photo - Travis Shinn)