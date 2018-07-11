SEVENDUST Announce First UK Shows In Seven Years; Co-Headline Tour With ALL THAT REMAINS Set For December

Rise Records group Sevendust have announced their long-awaited return to the UK for a co-headline tour with All That Remains this December. These will be the band’s first UK dates since 2011. Promoting their recently released new album All I See Is War, Sevendust will close all shows.

Tickets for the Return To The Kingdom tour go on general sale from 10 AM, Friday, July 13th, with pre-sales starting today.

Dates are as follows:

December

1 - Southhampton, UK - Engine Rooms

2 - London, UK - Electric Brixton

4 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2

5 - Glasgow, UK - Garage

6 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

7 - Bristol, UK - SWX

(Photo - Travis Shinn)