SEVENDUST Co-Founder / Guitarist CLINT LOWERY Releases Surprise EP Grief & Distance; 5-Song Acoustic EP Recorded Entirely In Quarantine

Grammy Award-nominated and platinum Sevendust co-founder, vocalist, and guitarist, Clint Lowery, has surprise released the Grief & Distance EP via Rise Records.

Lowery recorded the five-song set entirely in quarantine at Sawhorse Studios. The EP features three brand new songs, as well as acoustic versions of "What's The Matter" and "Kings" from Lowery's January 2020-released solo debut, God Bless The Renegades.

"This EP was my way to process the loss of my mother, and the hard hit and the uncertainty of my livelihood from the pandemic," Lowery says. "I escaped into my basement and into the songwriting process... it never fails me."

Get the EP here, listen to "Distance" below.

Tracklisting:

"Distance"

"Haunted"

"I'm Wrong"

"What's The Matter" (Acoustic Version)

"Kings" (Acoustic Version)

"Distance":

(Photo - Ashley Osborn)