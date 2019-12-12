SEVENDUST Drummer MORGAN ROSE Hospitalized Under Doctor's Orders; UK Dates Cancelled

Sevendust drummer, Morgan Rose, has been admitted to hospital, forcing the band to cancel their UK dates with Alter Bridge and Shinedown. The band issued the following via social media:

"UK Family, It is with a heavy heart we have to say that we will not be able to join our brothers in Alter Bridge & Shinedown on the upcoming UK tour dates on the #WalkTheSkyTour. Morgan is sick, in the hospital and under Doctor orders not to move or leave the country. We WILL make it up to you all! See you guys at the Acoustic Xmas shows."

