SEVENDUST Drummer MORGAN ROSE Issues Post-Surgery Health Update - "I Will Say, I'm Lucky To Be Here"

Last week, Sevendust were forced to cancel their UK dates with Alter Bridge and Shinedown after drummer Morgan Rose was admitted to hospital. On December 13, Rose underwent surgery for an undisclosed ailment. He has since issued the following update:

"Hey guys. So I’m not gonna get into what the last week has been like too much. I hope everyone will understand. I will say I’m lucky to be here, and that the people that worked round the clock with me are the reason for that.

"I feel confident saying that I’m out of the woods? I will have another surgery sometime in the next few months, but it looks like the reason for me ending up in the hospital in the first place has been handled for the most part.

"I will forever be grateful to everyone for keeping me in their thoughts, and wishing me well during this ordeal. Having never been through anything like this, it was shocking to me how many people cared about me.

"My family and very close friends have been updated and understand what actually happened. Please appreciate their privacy.

"I’m hoping to get home very soon, and start getting back on my feet. I asked the doctors if I’d be okay to play the end of the year shows, and they looked at me like I was crazy. But I’m determined to finish out the year with my brothers. So that’s that. At least barring any setbacks. Not sure what capacity I’ll be involved? But I’m saying I’ll be there.

'Many people sent birthday wishes to me on the day I was being wheeled in for surgery saying how much of a bummer it must have been to spend my birthday like that. I will say that it was probably the best birthday I’ve ever had. I was alive. And that wasn’t so certain before that day. So you guys have a wonderful Xmas, and know that my heart was full over the love you sent my way. I’ll will NEVER be able to thank you enough. God bless every one of you."