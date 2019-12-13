SEVENDUST Drummer MORGAN ROSE Issues Pre-Surgery Update - "Honestly I’m A Little Scared, But I’m Ready To Figure Out What’s Wrong"

Sevendust drummer, Morgan Rose, was admitted to hospital earlier this week, forcing the band to cancel their UK dates with Alter Bridge and Shinedown.

Earlier today, Rose issued the following via Instagram: "Hey guys. So sorry for the delay in making a statement myself. Been a rough few days. First of all, thank you so much for all the thoughts and prayers. I’m humbled by all the attention. A little uncomfortable to be be honest. Lol. I’ll be on my way into surgery any minute. Honestly I’m a little scared, but I’m ready to figure out what’s wrong. Hopefully this will give us some answers. I’m sure I’ll be out of commission for awhile after this. But someone will pass along some updates, without me knowing they’re doing it. I love you guys so very much. (Excuse the dramatic hospital bed selfie). God bless everyone."