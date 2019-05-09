SEVENDUST Guitarist CLINT LOWERY Begins Recording Debut Solo Album In June

"Entering the studio in June to track my first full length solo record under my name," says Sevendust gutiarist Clint Lowery.

"Excited about the material, the team behind it. Can’t wait to get this out. Something that I’ve wanted to do for a long time. Hope to make it worthy and hope it provides some escape for all who hear it. Stay tuned..."

Lowery's previous update about his solo album, penned in February 2019, reads as follows:

"Hello out there,

Wanted to do an update on the progress for my first official solo release under my name I’ve been working on. Very proud to announce that it will be released through Rise records. They have been incredible to work with on the Sevendust release and happy to work with them for my project.

Secondly, working with a few amazingly creative people in March to help develop more material and push the envelope. This needs to be something fresh and new for me. Very excited to expand some horizons with some collaborations.

Lastly, I’ll be working with the mighty Elvis Baskette on this. We will start tracking in June and I’m very excited to have this produced by him.

Much work to be done. This has been a long time in the making for me and I’m deeply grateful for any support I’ve received. I’m feeling good about material so far. This will have all of the elements of previous releases(hello demons...meet skeletons/Call me no one) but also some new territory. Also some very cool contributions from some amazing musicians.

As for release details, those will be coming as soon as the record is close to completion. Thanks for the patience and its back to work writing this thing.

Much love,

Clint"

