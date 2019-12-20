SEVENDUST Guitarist CLINT LOWERY Debuts "Alive" Music Video

Sevendust co-founder/guitarist, Clint Lowery, will release his debut solo album, God Bless The Renegades, on January 31 via Rise Records. Pre-order/pre-save the album here, and find a video for the track "Alive" below.

Produced by Michael “Elvis” Baskette (Slash, Alter Bridge), this album includes ten tracks that showcase Clint’s abilities and allow him to express himself in a new, much more personal light. There’s no stopping Clint Lowery, and God Bless The Renegades is proof that he won’t be slowing down any time soon.

Tracklisting:

"God Bless The Renegades"

"Here"

"Kings"

"Alive"

"What’s The Matter"

"You Go First"

"Allowed To Run"

"Silver Lining"

"She’s Free"

"Do We Fear God"

"Alive" video:

"God Bless The Renegades" video:

"Kings" video: