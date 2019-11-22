SEVENDUST Guitarist CLINT LOWERY Debuts "God Bless The Renegades" Music Video

November 22, 2019, 42 minutes ago

Sevendust co-founder/guitarist, Clint Lowery, will release his debut solo album, God Bless The Renegades, on January 31 via Rise Records. Pre-order/pre-save the album here, and find a video for the title track below.

Produced by Michael “Elvis” Baskette (Slash, Alter Bridge), this album includes ten tracks that showcase Clint’s abilities and allow him to express himself in a new, much more personal light. There’s no stopping Clint Lowery, and God Bless The Renegades is proof that he won’t be slowing down any time soon.

Tracklisting:

"God Bless The Renegades"
"Here"
"Kings"
"Alive"
"What’s The Matter"
"You Go First"
"Allowed To Run"
"Silver Lining"
"She’s Free"
"Do We Fear God"

"God Bless The Renegades" video:

"Kings" video:

(Photo - Ashley Osborn)



