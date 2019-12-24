SEVENDUST Guitarist CLINT LOWERY Reveals The Story Behind Three Songs From Upcoming Solo Album; Video

Sevendust co-founder/guitarist, Clint Lowery, will release his debut solo album, God Bless The Renegades, on January 31 via Rise Records. Pre-order/pre-save the album here.

Lowery has released the three videos below, revaealing the story behind the album tracks "God Bless The Renegades", "Kings", and "Alive".

Produced by Michael “Elvis” Baskette (Slash, Alter Bridge), this album includes ten tracks that showcase Clint’s abilities and allow him to express himself in a new, much more personal light. There’s no stopping Clint Lowery, and God Bless The Renegades is proof that he won’t be slowing down any time soon.

Tracklisting:

"God Bless The Renegades"

"Here"

"Kings"

"Alive"

"What’s The Matter"

"You Go First"

"Allowed To Run"

"Silver Lining"

"She’s Free"

"Do We Fear God"

"Alive" video:

"God Bless The Renegades" video:

"Kings" video:

(Photo - Ashley Osborn)