SEVENDUST Guitarist CLINT LOWERY To Release Debut Solo Album, God Bless The Renegades, In January; "Kings" Music Video Streaming
November 1, 2019, 13 minutes ago
Sevendust co-founder/guitarist, Clint Lowery, will release his debut solo album, God Bless The Renegades, on January 31 via Rise Records.
A video for the first single, "Kings", can be seen below. Pre-order/pre-save the album here.
Produced by Michael “Elvis” Baskette (Slash, Alter Bridge), this album includes ten tracks that showcase Clint’s abilities and allow him to express himself in a new, much more personal light. There’s no stopping Clint Lowery, and God Bless The Renegades is proof that he won’t be slowing down any time soon.
Tracklisting:
"God Bless The Renegades"
"Here"
"Kings"
"Alive"
"What’s The Matter"
"You Go First"
"Allowed To Run"
"Silver Lining"
"She’s Free"
"Do We Fear God"
"Kings" video:
(Photo - Ashley Osborn)