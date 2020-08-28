SEVENDUST Launch Lyric Video For New Song "Blood From A Stone"

On the heels of the current single, “The Day I Tried To Live”, moving up the radio charts, Sevendust are releasing the first original song from their upcoming album, Blood & Stone. “Blood From A Stone” is quintessential Sevendust filled with driving riffs from guitarists Clint Lowery and John Connolly, pulsating rhythms from bassist Vince Hornsby and drummer Morgan Rose, and captivating vocals delivered as only Lajon Witherspoon can.

A lyric video for the song was created by Wayne Joyner (known for his work with Dream Theater) who also did the video for “The Day I Tried To Live”. The lyric video for “Blood From A Stone” can be seen below.

“'Blood From A Stone' was inspired by the endurance and threshold of our band, the wins and the losses, the good and bad years. That we have more to give, more to say and we pull that out of each other,” explains Clint Lowery.

Blood & Stone, the band's 13th studio album, is scheduled for release on October 23 via Rise Records (the second for the band on the label).

The latest release also marks a return for the band with producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette, known for his work with Alter Bridge, Tremonti, Slash, and others. Blood & Stone is available for pre-order in various configurations here.

From the pulsating intro of album opener “Dying To Live” to the now popular album closer “The Day I Tried To Live”, Sevendust continue to push the sound they have made their own for more than 25 years. Tracks like “Love”, “Blood From A Stone”, “Kill Me” and “Against The World” showcases why the band has been adored by fans and critics alike. Lajon Witherspoon, Clint Lowery, John Connolly, Vince Hornsby and Morgan Rose have raised the bar with Blood & Stone. The new music fits perfectly alongside with the bands most seminal tracks that have become the cornerstone of the band’s live performances.

Blood & Stone tracklisting:

"Dying To Live"

"Love"

"Blood From A Stone"

"Feel Like Going On"

"What You’ve Become"

"Kill Me"

"Nothing Left To See Here Anymore"

"Desperation"

"Criminal"

"Against The World"

"Alone"

"Wish You Well"

"The Day I Tried To Live" (Soundgarden cover)

"The Day I Tried To Live" lyric video:

(Photo - Travis Shinn/Chuck Brueckmann)