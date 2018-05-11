SEVENDUST Premier "Medicated" Music Video; Inspired By The Opioid Crisis

Sevendust have unveiled a music video for "Medicated", from their 12th studio album, All I See Is War, out now via Rise Records. The song was inspired by the current opioid crisis.

“The subject matter is a bit different,” explains guitarist John Connolly. “Porcupine Tree’s Fear Of A Blank Planet is arguably one of my favourite records. The idea is similar to ‘Anesthetize.’ These pharmaceutical companies have made it so everyone is hooked on something. You don’t even know why you’re on these medications. All of last year’s horrific suicides were linked to a pill. Think about the opioid crisis. It asks, ‘Can we just stop?’”

The video for the song can be seen below.

The new album, the first for Rise Records, was recorded last fall and was produced by Michael “Elvis” Baskette, known for his work with Alter Bridge, Tremonti, Slash, and others. All I See Is War is the follow up to 2015’s Kill The Flaw, a record that brought the band their highest album sales chart position of their career.

The album is available in various physical configurations via the band’s merch store here, as well as via all digital retailers and in stores.

All I See Is War tracklisting:

"Dirty"

"God Bites His Tongue"

"Medicated"

"Unforgiven"

"Sickness"

"Cheers"

"Risen"

"Moments"

"Not Original"

"Descend"

"Life Deceives You"

"The Truth"

"Medicated" video:

"Not Original" video:

"Dirty" video:

(Photo - Travis Shinn)