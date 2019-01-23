SEVENDUST Premiers "Risen" Music Video

Sevendust have released a music video for the next single from their 12th studio album, All I See Is War. “Risen” is a live performance montage clip for the latest single that is currently impacting Active Rock radio. The video was filmed during the band’s recent show in London at the Brixton Academy. Dan Sturge, known for his work with Alter Bridge, directed the clip.

“Risen” comes from the band’s Rise Records’ debut, All I See Is War, that was released in May 2018. All I See Is War is available everywhere and fans can head here to find out more information or to order a copy. Michael “Elvis” Baskette, known for his work with Alter Bridge; Tremonti; Slash; and others, produced the new album.

Sevendust recently wrapped a successful tour of the United Kingdom and closed out 2018 with three hometown shows in Atlanta at The Masquerade. The New Years Eve show was broadcast live via SiriusXM and the band performed their sophomore release Home in its entirety, another career first for the band. Sevendust will be heading to the high seas on this years Shiprocked cruise before headlining the United States with special guests Tremonti. Cane Hill, Lullwater and Kirra will also be on the upcoming run of dates. The tour kicks off February 1st in Houston, TX and wraps up in San Antonio, TX on March 3rd. The tour will make stops in New Orleans, LA; Boston, MA; Flint, MI; and Chicago, IL to name a few.

Head here for more information on the tour, VIP packages and ticket purchase links to all shows.