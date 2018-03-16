SEVENDUST Release Music Video For "Dirty" Single; More New Album Details Revealed

Sevendust have unveiled the music video for "Dirty", the first single from their upcoming 12th studio album, All I See Is War, scheduled for release on May 11th via Rise Records. Pre-order the album in various bundle configurations here. Fans that pre-order the album digitally will receive an instant download of “Dirty”.

“Dirty” is the band’s first official music from the new release and the first music video to feature the band in it since the 2013 clip for “Decay”. The video for “Dirty” can be seen below.

The new album, the first for Rise Records, was recorded last fall and was produced by Michael “Elvis” Baskette, known for his work with Alter Bridge, Tremonti, Slash, and others. All I See Is War is the follow up to 2015’s Kill The Flaw, a record that brought the band their highest album sales chart position of their career.

All I See Is War tracklisting:

"Dirty"

"God Bites His Tongue"

"Medicated"

"Unforgiven"

"Sickness"

"Cheers"

"Risen"

"Moments"

"Not Original"

"Descend"

"Life Deceives You"

"The Truth"

"Dirty" video:

To coincide with the announcement of the new album, Sevendust will be heading out on a headline tour this spring in support of All I See Is War. The tour is set to kick off on April 20th in Tempe, AZ and will wrap up at Rockfest in Kansas City, KS. The tour will make stops in Austin, TX, Nashville, TN, Clifton Park, NY and Cincinnati, OH among others. Memphis May Fire, Fire From The Gods and Madame Mayhem will be joining Sevendust on the run. Fans can go to sevendust.com for more information on the tour, VIP packages and ticket purchase links.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)