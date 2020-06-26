SEVENDUST Release SOUNDGARDEN Cover

Sevendust has unveiled a new lyric video for their cover of the Soundgarden classic “The Day I Tried To Live”. The song is the first piece of new music from the band since 2018’s All I See Is War.

The band chose the song to return to the airwaves with after seeing the societal changes happening around the globe. The lyrical message of learning to live a better life is as relevant today as it was when the song was first released in 1994. The song is available for purchase now at this location.

The new track was produced Michael “Elvis” Baskette, who first worked with the band on their last album, All I See Is War. The lyric video for the song was created by Wayne Joyner (known for his work with Dream Theater). It features a lone figure walking down a road thinking about his life with clips of the band woven throughout.

“Soundgarden is such an important band to all of us in Sevendust and this love for them goes all the way back to when we were starting,” explains Lajon Witherspoon. “We discussed trying to do one of their songs and our producer Elvis suggested ‘The Day I Tried To Live.’ I would have been fine with any of those songs personally. When I first heard it, I thought the lyrics were timeless. The lyrics are about trying to experience new things and change the way you live, and we see examples of that every day with what is happening around the world. To have the chance to cover this song and release it is so special to all of us. Thank you, Chris Cornell and Soundgarden.”

Sevendust is known for their high energy live shows and even though the recent COVID-19 has stalled most touring globally, the band has some dates announced. They are scheduled to be part of the Rebel Rock 2020 festival in Orlando this September and have dates in Australia booked for February 2021. More dates will be announced when information becomes available.