SEVENDUST Share "Unforgiven" Music Video

November 2, 2018, an hour ago

Sevendust have unveiled a new music video for the latest song released from their 12th studio album, All I See Is War.

“Unforgiven” is set in a post-apocalyptic world created from an idea by director Scott Hansen presented to the band. The concept is the world is rebuilding and the youth will be the ones to keep mankind going long after the adults are no longer around, a message that has been shared throughout society for decades.

“The ‘Unforgiven’ video was a great experience for me. I loved working with everyone on that shoot. It was like being in a movie for real and I hope we can do something like that again,” explains vocalist Lajon Witherspoon.

Sevendust will make their long-awaited return to the UK for a co-headline tour with All That Remains this December. These will be the band’s first UK dates since 2011.

Dates are as follows:

December
1 - Southhampton, UK - Engine Rooms
2 - London, UK - Electric Brixton
4 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2
5 - Glasgow, UK - Garage
6 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
7 - Bristol, UK - SWX



