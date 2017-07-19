SEVENDUST Sign With Rise Records

Sevendust have inked a new record deal with Rise Records. Coming off the success of their last album Kill The Flaw, a record that brought the band their highest album sales chart position of their career, Sevendust join a roster of labelmates that includes Five Finger Death Punch, Of Mice & Men, and Silverstein to name a few. Sevendust is comprised of vocalist Lajon Witherspoon, the dual-guitar attack of John Connolly and Clint Lowery, and the driving rhythm section of Vince Hornsby on bass and Morgan Rose on drums.

"Signing Sevendust is definitely one of the highlights of my career. I'm honored to work with an artist with a legacy as great as theirs, and I'm really excited to work with them on the forthcoming album," explains Craig Ericson, Founder of Rise Records.

"For Sevendust, it was important to find a label that understood where we've been and have some new ideas and strategies on where we can go. Through our 20 years playing together, we have garnered the best fans in the world that have become our extended family. Rise from the very beginning explained a very unique game plan to us that we feel like is going to help us celebrate our diehard Sevendust fans and expose us to new ones,” explains guitarist John Connolly. “There is an excitement we feel just knowing the Rise team is going to be behind this new chapter of our career."

Sevendust have already decided on who will produce the next album; the band’s 12th studio release scheduled for Spring 2018. Michael “Elvis” Baskette, known for his work with Alter Bridge, Tremonti, Slash, and others, will be at the helm when the band begins recording in the Fall.

Sevendust formed in 1996 and have forged one of hard rock’s most diehard audiences. 2014’s acoustic offering Time Travelers & Bonfires saw an overwhelming response from that community, being quickly funded through a highly successful PledgeMusic campaign. Just a year prior, Black Out The Sun entered Billboard’s Top Hard Music Albums chart at #1 and landed at #18 on the Top 200. They kicked off their illustrious career with an untouchable string of three gold albums, beginning with their self-titled 1997 debut, and continuing with Home in 1999 and Animosity in 2001. Along the way, they’ve sold out shows everywhere and given unforgettable performances at the likes of Rock On The Range, Woodstock, Ozzfest, and Shiprocked.