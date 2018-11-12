SEVENDUST Team Up With TREMONTI For North American Tour

Sevendust, along with special guests Tremonti, as well as opening acts Cane Hill, Lullwater and Kirra have announced a 22-date U.S. tour; details are as follows:

February

1 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

2 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall

4 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

5 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

6 - Greenville, SC - The Firmament

8 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

9 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

10 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

13 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

14 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues

15 - Providence, RI - The Strand

16 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

18 - New Haven, CT - Toad’s Place

19 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

20 - Buffalo, NY - Rapids

22 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

25 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

26 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

27 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note

March

1 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

2 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

3 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

In other news, Sevendust have unveiled a new music video for the latest song released from their 12th studio album, All I See Is War.

“Unforgiven” is set in a post-apocalyptic world created from an idea by director Scott Hansen presented to the band. The concept is the world is rebuilding and the youth will be the ones to keep mankind going long after the adults are no longer around, a message that has been shared throughout society for decades.

“The ‘Unforgiven’ video was a great experience for me. I loved working with everyone on that shoot. It was like being in a movie for real and I hope we can do something like that again,” explains vocalist Lajon Witherspoon.

Sevendust will make their long-awaited return to the UK for a co-headline tour with All That Remains this December. These will be the band’s first UK dates since 2011.

Dates are as follows:

December

1 - Southhampton, UK - Engine Rooms

2 - London, UK - Electric Brixton

4 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2

5 - Glasgow, UK - Garage

6 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

7 - Bristol, UK - SWX