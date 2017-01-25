SEVENDUST To Celebrate 20th Anniversary Of Debut Album In Atlanta; Band To Perform Entire Self-Titled Release

Sevendust are inviting fans to join them on March 17th, as they celebrate the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut album in their hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

Says the band: “Join us for a very special concert event at The Masquerade, presented by Filthy Nasty Productions. Tickets are on sale Friday (January 27th) at 10 AM. One night only!”

Sevendust’s self-titled debut was originally released in 1997, with a remastered “Definitive Editon” reissue being released in 2010. The album was produced by Twisted Sister members Jay Jay French and Mark Mendoza.