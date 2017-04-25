SEVENDUST To Perform Entire Self-Titled Debut Album On US Dates In June

Sevendust have announced that they will continue the 20th anniversary celebration of their self-titled debut album by playing the album in it’s entirety on a string of US dates in June.

Says the band: “You wanted it, you got it - we are going to hit the road for a few dates playing our debut album in its entirety! Tickets are on sale this Friday!”

Sevendust’s self-titled debut was originally released in 1997, with a remastered “Definitive Editon” reissue being released in 2010. The album was produced by Twisted Sister members Jay Jay French and Mark Mendoza.