SEVENTH CALLING Announce New Drummer CHAD PLISKA

Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based heavy metal band, Seventh Calling, have announced Chad Pliska as their new drummer.

Guitarist/vocalist Steve Handel has checked in with the following comment: “Seventh Calling is happy to welcome drummer Chad Pliska to the group's lineup as we move forward with live performances and writing new material for the band's next album, which will follow Battle Call, released in 2016.

“Chad has been an active part of the Sioux Falls, South Dakota music scene for some time playing in groups such as Driven, Friction, We're No Angels, all of which are known to the area of Sioux Falls.

"Mike (Walters) and I are really excited about the energy and fresh attitude he brings to the music and to the band. We have known Chad for a long time but have never really had an opportunity to work with him in a project, so it was perfect timing when we were looking for a new drummer. He has the right experience that we are looking for and also we all get along. That part alone makes working in a group together much more enjoyable".

Seventh Calling lineup:

Steve Handel - Lead Guitar / Vocals

Mike Walters - Bass Guitars / Vocals

Chad Pliska – Drums / Vocals