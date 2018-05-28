SEVENTH WONDER Release "Making Of" Footage For "Tiara's Song" Music Video

Seventh Wonder’s new studio album Tiara will be released on October 12th. The band recently released a video for the track "Tiara's Song", and have since issued "making of" footage. Watch the video and the two new "making of" clips below.

Tiara will be released on October 12th on CD, 2xLP, and MP3. Pre-order here. Limited edition colored vinyl, t-shirt bundles, and more are available.

Tiara tracklisting:

"Arrival"

"The Everones"

"Dream Machines"

"Against The Grain"

"Victorious"

"Tiara's Song (Farewell Pt. 1)"

"Goodnight (Farewell Pt. 2)"

"Beyond Today (Farewell Pt. 3)"

"The Truth"

"By The Light Of The Funeral Pyres"

"Damnation Below"

"Procession"

"Exhale"

"Tiara's Song" video:

"Tiara's Song" video "making of" Pt. 1:

"Tiara's Song" video "making of" Pt. 2:

"Victorious":

Seventh Wonder are:

Bass: Andreas Blomqvist

Guitar: Johan Liefvendahl

Vocals: Tommy Karevik

Keys: Andreas Söderin

Drums: Stefan Norgren