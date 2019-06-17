SEVENTH WONDER Release "Victorious" Acoustic Video

Swedish progressive metal band, Seventh Wonder, have released an acoustic version of their song "Victorious". A video can be seen below.

Says the band: "During the recording of Tiara, the band recorded an acoustic track for 'Victorious' as well, which didn't see the light of day until now!

Enjoy this new and special rendition, and let us know what you think of it!"

Frontiers Music Srl released Seventh Wonder's new studio album, Tiara, last October. Order here.

Tiara tracklisting:

"Arrival"

"The Everones"

"Dream Machines"

"Against The Grain"

"Victorious"

"Tiara's Song (Farewell Pt. 1)"

"Goodnight (Farewell Pt. 2)"

"Beyond Today (Farewell Pt. 3)"

"The Truth"

"By The Light Of The Funeral Pyres"

"Damnation Below"

"Procession"

"Exhale"



"Tiara's Song" video:

"Victorious":

Seventh Wonder are:

Bass: Andreas Blomqvist

Guitar: Johan Liefvendahl

Vocals: Tommy Karevik

Keys: Andreas Söderin

Drums: Stefan Norgren