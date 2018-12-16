SEVENTRAIN Announce Release Date For New Single; Promo Video Clip Posted

Hailing from Southern California, Seventrain featuring guitarist Eric Horton (Cage), bassist Dino Andino (Tourniquet), drummer Joel Maitoza (24-7 Spyz, Shockhead), vocalist Eric Koonze (Sicarus) and guitarist Dave Odegaard are pleased to announce their brand new single, titled "Now You Know", will be released worldwide on January 9th, 2019.

Drummer Joel Maitoza states: "Seventrain has been busy working in the studio putting the finishing touches on our sophomore album titled Back On Track, which is currently set for release in early 2019. The band has definitely transformed since the release of the critically acclaimed, self-titled debut album back in 2014, which has taken the songwriting in a heavier direction. We want to thank all our friends and fans all over the world who have been patiently waiting for the new release and continue to support us. We can’t wait for you to hear the new material."

A promo video featuring a sample of "Now You Know" can be viewed below.

Seventrain's self-titled debut album was released on February 14th, 2014 in the US, Europe and Japan on the bands own label imprint (So. Cal Records) distributed by Alliance Entertainment which is currently available on iTunes, Amazon and CD Baby. The album charted on the CMJ Loud Rock Top 40 at #36 it’s first week to radio and received favorable reviews by critics worldwide in print and online media.

Since the albums release, Seventrain has been direct support on select dates with Pat Travers, Michael Schenker, Skid Row, Black Star Riders, Saving Abel, Red Dragon Cartel, Saliva and Puddle of Mudd. The debut video for their single "Bittersweet Seduction" was released on May 15th, 2014 and their second video for their single ‘Broken’ was released on December 24th, 2014. Seventrain was also nominated for Best Hard Rock Album of the Year at the 2014 San Diego Music Awards.

Check out the official Seventrain website here for more info and updates.