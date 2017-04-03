SEVENTRAIN Drummer JOEL MAITOZA Offers Studio Update - "We Approached This New Album A Little Differently"

The blues-metal act Seventrain hailing from San Diego, California featuring guitarist Eric Horton (Cage), drummer Joel Maitoza (24-7 Spyz, Shockhead), guitarist Jef Poremba (Wild Mick Brown’s Bourbon Ballet, Kofi Baker, Shockhead), bassist Dino Andino (Tourniquet) and vocalist Eric Koonze (Sicarus) have been busy tracking their new album since late last year.



Drummer Joel Maitoza has released this studio update: "Following the amicable split between Seventrain and our previous vocalist Jon Campos in 2015, we spent the remainder of that year auditioning singers before officially announcing Eric Koonze as our new frontman. After a one-off show with Geoff Tate’s: Operation Mindcrime in early 2016, the majority of the year was focused on writing new material for our sophomore release. Seventrain officially started pre-production in March of 2016 and we ended up writing 17 completed songs. Since it was difficult for the band to decide on which songs to record for the new album, we decided to track all of them and then vote which tracks will make the final cut once completed. Some of the working song titles are 'Drowning Me', 'Now You Know', 'Running Scared' and 'Magnetic'."



"The new album was recorded at DML Studios and The Shop Recording Studio in Temecula, CA. As of today, all the music has been completed and we have started tracking vocals this week. We plan to mix this monster in early May. At this point, we are planning on releasing the new album around June/July of 2017, but no date has been officially set at this time."



"I’m super excited for everyone to hear the new Seventrain material. I think it’s some of the best music to come out of the band to date. We approached this new album a little differently from the start. Everyone in the band contributed in the songwriting process this time as the band's debut album was primarily written by guitarist Eric Horton and our previous singer. Since we didn’t have a record label deadline to turn in the new album, we really wanted to take our time during the pre-production phase and recording of the tracks to let the songs reveal a life of their own and mature. Verses and choruses changed, vocal melodies and lyrics became stronger, new sections were introduced and added, arrangements were more thought out, heavy songs became heavier and the band became a tighter unit overall. Not to the point of over-analyzing everything, but just giving a bit more attention to detail during the writing and recording process which was a luxury we didn’t have with the first album. The band really wanted to make this album special and didn’t want to just blast something out to the public for the sake of putting out new product. We wanted to make an album that all of us could really be proud of and deliver what our friends and fans expect from us. Thanks for the continued support and we’ll see you soon!"



Seventrain's first show of 2017 will be with The Iron Maidens on May 20th at Brick By Brick in San Diego, CA. Additional regional dates are currently being added into the summer. For additional updates, visit the official Seventrain Facebook page.