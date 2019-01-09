SEVENTRAIN Release “Now You Know” Single

San Diego based groove metal act Seventrain featuring former members of Cage, 24-7 Spyz and Sicarus have just revealed that their sophomore album is on the way. They are offering the first taste of the disc with a music video for the new single “Now You Know” which is the second track off the new album (watch below).

Their new full-length album titled Back on Track is set for release on March 5th, 2019 via So Cal Records/Alliance Entertainment.

The video for their new single “Now You Know”, shot at Golden Track Studios in Escondido, California and produced by Brave Brands can be seen below:

Check out the official Seventrain website here for more info and updates.