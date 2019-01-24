SEX PISTOLS Bassist GLEN MATLOCK Releases "Keep On Pushing" Single; Audio Streaming

Glen Matlock is one of rock’s most iconic figures as a founding member & songwriter for the Sex Pistols; a brilliant bass player, raconteur extraordinaire & all-around musical legend.

To kick off 2019 Matlock releases the single "Keep On Pushing", taken from his latest album, Good To Go. It follows an action packed 2018 that saw him join US Celtic punks Dropkick Murphys on their sold-out European tour & be the first UK musician to perform in South Korea’s demilitarized zone (attracting much attention from the media). There was also various tours & performances in Sweden, India, France, Italy, Japan plus Seoul’s Anzari Festival, London’s 100 Club & of course the release of his solo album, Good To Go. Many believe this is his best work to date & features legendary musicians Earl Slick, Slim Jim Phantom (Stray Cats) among others.

"Keep On Pushing", with its infectious guitar led groove which features British guitar maestro Chris Spedding, has already caught the attention of Steven Van Zandt (of Sopranos & E-Street Band fame) who chose it for the “Coolest Song In The World” feature on Sirius station Little Steven’s Underground Garage in the States.

On the faders is producer/engineer Jon Moon known for his work with such luminaries as Amy Winehouse, Roger Waters & Cat Stevens. Lyrically Keep On Pushing is a true call to arms, about finding inner strength & pushing on through to a better tomorrow; which in this pre Brexit world is just the right message to take to the people. Matlock says of the release that “unless you kick against the pricks, slings & arrows of outrageous fortune, you’ll never go anywhere & you’ll get nothing done, so you’ve gotta keep on pushing”.

Firmly placed in the upper echelon of rock ‘n’ roll history for his part in the Sex Pistol’s short but meteoric rise to fame, Glen & company were the voice of a generation. Through songs such as Pretty Vacant & God Save the Queen, they influenced & changed not just music itself, but British culture, as we know it.

Yet his time with the Pistols only serves as a reminder that it’s only a fraction of his legacy. Glen was a founder member of new wave / power pop act the Rich Kids - featuring future Ultravox members Midge Ure & Rusty Egan plus The Clash’s Mick Jones - before going on to tour & record with Iggy Pop. As a further mark to how prolific his career has been to date, Glen put out an acclaimed solo record on Creation Records (the home of Oasis) with his band The Philistines, all whilst being headhunted to tour & record with the Faces, Wendy James, Viv Albertine & others.

With another busy year ahead, there’ll be opportunity a plenty for punk, blues and rock fans alike to catch the man himself live over the coming months, so watch this space & keep on pushing!