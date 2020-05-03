SEX SLAVES Bassist DEL CHEETAH Unzips New Band MONSTER COCK MILLIONAIRES - "I Like Girls" Video Streaming Now
Sex Slaves bassist / vocalist Del Cheetah has resurfaced in Monster Cock Millionaires. Check out their debut video, "I Like Girls", before it's banned!
"I Like Girls" appears on Monster Cock Millionaire's debut three-song EP, Quarantine Dreams. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:
"WDMF"
"I Like Girls"
"On The Floor"
For further details, including how to obtain your own copy of Quarantine Dreams, visit MonsterCockMillionaires.com, or take a peek on Facebook.