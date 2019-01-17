SEX SLAVES Return To The Road In 2019
January 17, 2019, 23 minutes ago
New York City's Sex Slaves, comprised of guitarist / vocalist Eric 13, bassist / vocalist Del Cheetah, and drummer J/Bomb, have announced a pair of shows Stateside, as well as six shows in Europe. Details are as follows:
January
22 - Arlene's Grocery - New York, NY
23 - Arlene's Grocery - New York, NY
25 - Rosenheim, Germany - Asta
26 - Lichtenfels, Germany - Paunchy Cats
29 - Torino, Italy - Blah Blah
31 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
February
1 - Oberriet, Switzerland - Black Point
2 - Utzenstorf, Switzerland - Mischus