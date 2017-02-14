SHADE EMPIRE Release “Anti-Life Saviour” Music Video; New Album Due This Spring

February 14, 2017, 40 minutes ago

news black death shade empire

SHADE EMPIRE Release “Anti-Life Saviour” Music Video; New Album Due This Spring

Kuopio, Finland-based band, Shade Empire, have released a video for “Anti-Life Saviour”, the first track to be heard from the band’s soon to be released fifth studio album.

Since forming in 1999, Shade Empire are revered for their unspeakably brutal guitar patterns and ingenious arrangements, creating a sound unique and closely related to symphonic black metal. Further album details will be revealed in due course.

Featured Audio

HELLRAISER - "Nightmare" (Sliptrick)

HELLRAISER - "Nightmare" (Sliptrick)

Featured Video

IRON REAGAN Thrash With "Bleed The Fifth" Video

IRON REAGAN Thrash With "Bleed The Fifth" Video

Latest Reviews