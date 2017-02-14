SHADE EMPIRE Release “Anti-Life Saviour” Music Video; New Album Due This Spring
Kuopio, Finland-based band, Shade Empire, have released a video for “Anti-Life Saviour”, the first track to be heard from the band’s soon to be released fifth studio album.
Since forming in 1999, Shade Empire are revered for their unspeakably brutal guitar patterns and ingenious arrangements, creating a sound unique and closely related to symphonic black metal. Further album details will be revealed in due course.