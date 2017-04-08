Shadow Wave Wall Unveiled At JIMI HENDRIX Park In Seattle

The Jimi Hendrix Park Foundation has announced the forthcoming completion of the Shadow Wave Wall in Seattle's celebrated Jimi Hendrix Park, thanks to the overwhelming generosity of Sony Music. This magnificent structure, crafted and sculpted to create a moving experience for those who view it, is one of the most impressive jewels of the Park.

According to a press release: “The $300,000 donation by Sony Music makes possible the realization of a dream to complete the Shadow Wave Wall and will serve as one of the focal points in the Park. We would like to thank Sony Music for this enormous contribution, demonstrating their continued dedication to the legacy of Jimi Hendrix.”





Located at 2400 S. Massachusetts St., adjacent to the former Colman School that now houses the Northwest African American Museum, the Jimi Hendrix Park fits in beautifully with the cultural essence of the area. The park features a grand entrance and stairway adorned with Jimi’s signature at the corner of Massachusetts and 25th Avenue South, lending convenient access. A walkway toward the central plaza incorporates a timeline of Jimi’s life and career embedded in the pavement, making it historical and educational. In keeping with the musical emphasis, lyrics from the iconic Hendrix songs “Angel” and “Little Wing” are etched into a purple ribbon along the timeline. But the creativity doesn't end there. New plantings of trees and flowers decorate the terrain, as well as four rain gardens with native plants and a butterfly garden with flowering shrubs to improve environmental sustainability.

