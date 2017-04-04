SHADOWSIDE - Audio Sample Of New Song "What If" Streaming

Brazilian metal band Shadowside have checked in with the following update:

"As promised, here is the first taste of Shadowside's upcoming album... a sample of the new song 'What If'!"

Shadowside's new as-yet-untitled album was recorded at Fredman Studio in Gothenburg, Sweden, with producers Fredrik Nordström (Arch Enemy, Evergrey, Bring me the Horizon, Hammerfall) and Henrik Udd (Architects, Delain, Dream Evil, Bring Me The Horizon) and will feature the debut of new bass player Magnus Rosén (ex-Hammerfall).

The new Shadowside album features the collaboration of Andy La Rocque, guitarist known worldwide for his work with King Diamond. La Rocque wrote a few of the new songs together with new bassist Magnus Rosén (ex-HammerFall).

Back in December 2016, Shadowside posted the following:

"Here is the last part of the making of 'Alive', Shadowside's upcoming music video! This is a 15-minute video with behind the scenes footage of the 3 days we spent filming our new music video in Florida, USA, with interviews with band members Dani Nolden, Magnus Rosén, Raphael Mattos and Fabio Buitvidas, and the video director Daniel Stilling."