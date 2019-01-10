SHADOWSIDE Gearing Up To Release New Digital-Only Single

Brazilian metal band Shadowside have checked in with the following update:

"Hello, Shadowside fans and friends! We hope 2019 started off really well for you all! After our USA tour last year with the mighty Anvil, we were forced to take a break from touring due to personal and family issues some of us went (and are still going) through, so we really miss being on stage.

We are working on a VERY special song right now. We can't announce details yet, but we'll keep you all posted. In the meantime, follow us on Spotify if you haven't yet, because this song will be released digitally only!

HAPPY 2019!"

In 2017, Shadowside released a video for their song "Alive", the first single from their Shades Of Humanity, which was recorded and produced in Sweden by Fredrik Nordström (Arch Enemy, Hammerfall, Evergrey) and Henrik Udd (Architects, Arch Enemy, Dream Evil). The video was produced and shot at Adrenaline Studios in Orlando, FL, by director of photography Daniel Stilling, known for his work on The Martian film and Criminal Minds television series.

"Alive" is not only a music video, it's a short film that features the power of resilience represented by the four elements of nature, where the band members Dani Nolden (Air), Magnus Rosén (Earth), Raphael Mattos (Fire) and Fabio Buitvidas (Water) experience situations of life and death, at the edge of impending disasters. Will they be able to fight for their lives?

Shades Of Humanity explores deep subjects such as depression, abortion, the Mariana Dam disaster in Brazil and mankind's moral values, branching out in musical ways nobody expected while still keeping their heavy guitar riffs and catchy melodies.

Tracklisting:

"The Fall"

"Beast Inside"

"What If"

"Make My Fate"

"Insidious Me"

"The Crossing"

"Stream Of Shame"

"Parade The Sacrifice"

"Drifter"

"Unreality"

"Alive"

"Haunted" (Japanese bonus track)