SHADOWSIDE - New Single "Beast Inside" Streaming, Available On Spotify

Brazilian metal band Shadowside, featuring Swedish bass player Magnus Rosén (ex-Hammerfall), have checked in with the following update:

"Here is the second track of our new album Shades of Humanity: 'Beast Inside'! Add it to your playlist! This song is a made-up conversation between God and mankind. It's not a religious song, though. It's about how we are all born perfect and innocent, but somewhere along the line mankind became one of the most destructive forces on the planet. These are tense lyrics, that represent all of our wars, prejudices, pain and suffering."

Shadowside recently released a video for their song "Alive", the first single of the new album Shades Of Humanity, which was recorded and produced in Sweden by Fredrik Nordström (Arch Enemy, Hammerfall, Evergrey) and Henrik Udd (Architects, Arch Enemy, Dream Evil).

The music video for "Alive" was produced and shot at Adrenaline Studios in Orlando, FL, by director of photography Daniel Stilling, known for his work on The Martian film and Criminal Minds television series.

"Alive" is not only a music video, it's a short film that features the power of resilience represented by the four elements of nature, where the band members Dani Nolden (Air), Magnus Rosén (Earth), Raphael Mattos (Fire) and Fabio Buitvidas (Water) experience situations of life and death, at the edge of impending disasters. Will they be able to fight for their lives?

Shades Of Humanity explores deep subjects such as depression, abortion, the Mariana Dam disaster in Brazil and mankind's moral values, branching out in musical ways nobody expected while still keeping their heavy guitar riffs and catchy melodies.

The release of Shades Of Humanity will be on July 26th in Japan, via Spiritual Beast, July 28th in North America / Europe via EMP Label Group (the US-based label of Megadeth bass player Dave Ellefson), and September 4th in Brazil via Furia Music Records.

Tracklisting:

"The Fall"

"Beast Inside"

"What If"

"Make My Fate"

"Insidious Me"

"The Crossing"

"Stream Of Shame"

"Parade The Sacrifice"

"Drifter"

"Unreality"

"Alive"

"Haunted" (Japanese bonus track)