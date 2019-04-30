SHADOWSIDE Release “The Fall” Lyric Video

Brazilian band Shadowside has released a lyric video for the song "The Fall", opening track for their fourth studio album Shades Of Humanity.

The lyric video of "The Fall" was produced by Tiago Lima and features images of the band's latest American tour, in 2018 alongside Canadian legendary act Anvil. The quartet formed by Dani Nolden (vocals), Magnus Rosén (bass), Raphael Mattos (guitars) and Fabio Buitvidas (drums) went on their longest ever North American run and played 29 shows in 20 states in 46 days.

The band is currently working on new material and will soon announce July tour dates in Brazil.