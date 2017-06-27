SHADOWSIDE Sign With DAVID ELLEFSON's EMP Label Group; New Album To Be Released In July

Brazilian bashers Shadowside will release their new album, Shades Of Humanity, in Japan on July 26th via Spiritual Beast, in North America/Europe on July 28th via EMP Label Group (owned by Megadeth's bassist Dave Ellefson), and in Brazil on September 4th via Furia Music Records.

Shades Of Humanity explores deep subjects such as depression, abortion, the Mariana Dam disaster in Brazil and mankind`s moral values, branching out in musical ways nobody expected while still keeping their heavy guitar riffs and catchy melodies. The album was produced and mixed by Fredrik Nordström (Arch Enemy, Hammerfall, Evergrey, In Flames, Dream Evil) and Henrik Udd (Architects, Dimmu Borgir, Dream Evil, Arch Enemy) in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The cover artwork was developed by designer Douglas Jen of Furia Music, and demonstrates the heavy atmosphere of the lyrics, representing the several aspects of human personality, marked by defects and unfinished drawings that symbolize the imperfection of all people.

The tracklist is as follows:

"The Fall"

"Beast Inside"

"What If"

"Make My Fate"

"Insidious Me"

"The Crossing"

"Stream of Shame"

"Parade the Sacrifice"

"Drifter"

"Unreality"

"Alive"

"Haunted" (Japanese bonus track)

Back in December 2016, Shadowside posted the following:

"Here is the last part of the making of 'Alive', Shadowside's upcoming music video! This is a 15-minute video with behind the scenes footage of the 3 days we spent filming our new music video in Florida, USA, with interviews with band members Dani Nolden, Magnus Rosén, Raphael Mattos and Fabio Buitvidas, and the video director Daniel Stilling."