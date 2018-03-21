SHADOWSIDE To Support ANVIL On U.S. Tour

Brazilian metal band Shadowside will make their triumphant return to the USA in May supporting legendary Canadian metallers Anvil. Shadowside is promoting their latest release, Shades Of Humanity, which has been highly praised by the media and mentioned in "Best of 2017" lists worldwide including BraveWords’ Carl Begai, The album has also appeared as one of the top 15 bestselling metal albums in 2017 in Brazil, along with bands like Deep Purple and Sepultura.



The tour will consist of a marathon of 29 shows in 46 days, being the band's 5th appearance in the country and their first since 2009.

Dates:

May

2 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Iron Works

3 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

4 - Boston, MA - Middle East

5 - Portland, ME - Genos

6 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

12 - Richmond, VA - Strange Matter

13 - Washington, DC - The Black Cat

18 - Memphis, TN - Hi Tone

19 - Dallas, TX - Rack Daddy's

20 - Austin, TX - Barracuda

24 - Portland, OR - Bossanova

26 - Seattle, WA - Highline

27 - Eugene, OR - Old Nick's

30 - Petaluma, CA - Phoenix Theater

31 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd

June

1 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

2 - Fullerton, CA - Slidebar

3 - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy

6 - Denver, CO - Streets Of London

7 - Lincoln, NE - Duffy's Tavern

8 - Rock Island, IL - Rock Island Brewing Co.

9 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

10 - Detroit, MI - El Club

14 - Lexington, KY - Cosmic Charlie's

15 - Indianapolis, IN - Indiana City Brewing Co.

16 - Canton, OH - Buzzbin