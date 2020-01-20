SHADOWTHRONE Cover EMPEROR’s “Ancient Queen”; Audio Streaming

Italian symphonic black metallers ShadowThrone pay tribute to Emperor with their cover of “Ancient Queen”, an anthem taken from the cult demo Wrath Of The Tyrant. The song is featured on the digital version of ShadowThrone's new album Elements’ Blackest Legacy, released in September 2019 via Non Serviam Records.

Get the digital track here.

“We wanted to cover a song of the band Emperor, and we have chosen ‘Ancient Queen’, because it's a great track taken from their demo Wrath Of The Tyrant. The band never re-released it on the following records. The riff and the style of this song are really atmospheric and far away from the sun. So we wanted to record a ShadowThrone version of it”, explains the band.