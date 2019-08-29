SHADOWTHRONE Unveil “Path Of Decay” Lyric Video

Italian black metal band, ShadowThrone, will release their sophomore album Elements’ Blackest Legacy on September 27th via Non Serviam Records.

Today the band unleashes the new single taken from the follow up album to Demiurge Of Shadow, released in 2017. Behold the “Path Of Decay” lyric video:

ShadowThrone guitarist Steph comments: “Finally time has come to release ‘Path Of Decay’, the first single from Elements’ Blackest Legacy. This track has been taken from the first demo ‘Through The Gate Of Dead Sun’. The original version was just a shy attempt to research the right sound. It was the first track that I wrote before calling the band ShadowThrone and there was a different lineup. Personally, I define ‘Path Of Decay’ as atmospheric violence, arctic and cosmic dimension. It’s an open gate for the new album. Hope you enjoy it.”

Pre-order Elements’ Blackest Legacy now at this location.

Elements’ Blackest Legacy features a more powerful and black metal-oriented sound, along with a cold and sidereal dimension. Death / black metal riffs, epic synths and violent growls / screams are the elements of a new black metal era.

The album was produced by ShadowThrone and mixed and mastered by Riccardo Studer (Stormlord). The artwork was created by occult artist Nestor Avalos (Dark Funeral, Rotting Christ, Vital Remains).

Tracklisting:

"Endless Dance Of The Universe"

"Black Dove Upon My Shoulder"

"All Is One"

"Curse Of The Royal Blood"

"Descent"

"Every Moment Burns In My Chest"

"Path Of Decay"

"ShadowThrone"

"L’Autunno Di Bacco"

"Faded And Cold Humanity"

For further details, visit ShadowThrone on Facebook.