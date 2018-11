SHADYGROVE Featuring ELVENKING, SOUND STORM, EVENOIRE Members Release "The Port Of Lisbon" Live Video

Italy’s Shadygrove, featuring members of Elvenking, Evenoire, and Sound Storm, have released a live video for "The Port Of Lisbon", a song from the band's debut album, In The Heart Of Scarlet Wood, released earlier this year via Rockshots Records.

In The Heart Of Scarlet Wood can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Scarlet Wood"

"My Silver Seal"

"The Port Of Lisbon"

"Eve Of Love"

"This Is The Night"

"Cydonia"

"Northern Lights"

"Let The Candle Burn"

"Queen Of Amber"

"Scarlet Wood" video:

Shadygrove is:

Lisy Stefanoni - Vocals, Flute

Fabio “Lethien” Polo - Violin

Matteo Comar - Guitar

Elena Crolle - Keyboards

Davide Papa - Bass

Simone Morettin - Drums, Ethnic Percussions