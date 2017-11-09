SHAKRA Debut “Cassandra’s Curse” Music Video

Tomorrow, Friday, November 10th, Swiss hard rock band Shakra will release their new studio album, Snakes & Ladders, via AFM Records. Check out a music video for the new song “Cassandra’s Curse” below, and pre-order the new album here.

It’s been almost two years since High Noon was released, the comeback album with former lead singer Mark Fox back on the microphone. High Noon made it to #2 in the Swiss album charts and also entered the German charts.

The haunting melodies, the distinctive voice of Mark Fox, the striking guitar riffs from Thomas Muster, the emotional solos from lead guitarist Thom Blunier and the irresistible grooves from drummer Roger Tanner and bass player Dominik Pfister are all typical Shakra trademarks, which can be found again on Snakes & Ladders.

Tracklisting:

“Cassandra’s Curse”

“Friday Nightmare”

“Snakes & Ladders”

“Something You Don’t Understand”

“The Seeds”

“Rollin‘”

“Medicine Man”

“I Will Rise Again”

“Open Water”

“The Race Of My Life”

“Fire In My Veins”

“The End Of Days”

“Cassandra’s Curse” video:

“I Will Rise Again”:

“Snakes & Ladders” lyric video: